The soccer player Santi Mina has been the protagonist of a judicial process that has culminated in a sentence of four years in prison for a crime of sexual abuse. The Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia ratified the decision of the Audiencia de Almería, although it reduced the compensation to the victim from 50,000 to 25,000 euros. Faced with this situation, the player has continued training alone in the Celtic Sports City, while his teammates are concentrated in the Algarve.
How long is the sentence?
Santi Mina has been sentenced to four years in prison for a crime of sexual abuse, according to the sentence issued by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia.
When was the trial?
The trial took place in the Audiencia de Almería, where Santi Mina was convicted in the first instance. Subsequently, the case reached the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia, which ratified the sentence.
When did the events take place?
The events for which Santi Mina was convicted occurred in July 2017 in a “camperized” van that was parked near a nightclub in Mojácar. The victim denounced the sexual abuse suffered at that time.
What has Santi Mina done during this time?
While his teammates are concentrated in the Algarve for the preseason, Santi Mina has continued training alone in the Celtic Sports City. Celta de Vigo, the team to which the player belongs, has offered the possibility of loaning him out to other foreign leagues or reaching an agreement to terminate his contract, but the player has refused both options.
The case of Santi Mina has been a sensitive issue that has affected both the footballer and the club. With the sentence confirmed, the player faces a complicated situation in his sports career. Meanwhile, Celta de Vigo will have to make decisions about his future and look for alternatives to cover his absence from the team. The conviction has been shocking news in the world of football and will continue to be a topic of interest for fans and the sports press.
