The events took place in the summer of 2017 in the Almeria town of Mojácar. Santi Mina, who at that time was a Valencia player, was on vacation with his friend and teammate in the Celta academy, David Goldar, currently an Ibiza player.
In the trial it was indicated that the “genital” lesion presented by the victim was “compatible and plausible” with a sexual assault. In addition, they assured that the “symptomatology” of post-traumatic stress disorder that was diagnosed was “directly related” to the facts that were reported during the trial.
The court presided over by Judge Társila Martínez absolves Mina of the crime of sexual assault for which the prosecutor requested eight years in prison and the private prosecution nine and a half years in prison, convicting him of a crime of sexual abuse for which he also imposes a restraining order of 500 meters with respect to the victim for 12 years and the payment of compensation of 50,000 euros.
For his part, David Goldar has been acquitted of the crime of sexual assault charged only by the private prosecution, since the Prosecutor’s Office has not acted against him in the casefor which he also faced nine and a half years in prison.
Since the trial was seen for sentencing, the player has continued to train normally under the orders of Eduardo Coudet and playing in all the games. Now, upon knowing the sentence, the club has acted and has decided open a file on Santi Mina and remove him from the team.
