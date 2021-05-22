The influencer Santiago Maratea managed to raise the money necessary for 35 Argentine athletes and their coaches to travel to the South American Athletics tournament, to be held in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador. It was after the National High Performance Sports Entity (Enard) communicated that I couldn’t afford the transfer.

Maratea negotiated the value of the charter flight with the company South American Jets and got a 60 thousand dollar discount with respect to the price indicated by the Enard, as detailed in the influencer on their social networks.

In this way, the final flight cost will be 99 thousand dollars, which will be paid with the nearly 4 million pesos obtained through a collection that began on the social network Twiter.

The young man began the collection by asking each of his followers to contribute 22 pesos, which are more than 136 thousand on his Twitter account, and in less than an hour he collected more than a million pesos.

With more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, the influencer related in his stories of that social network the minute by minute of the negotiation with the company. The charter was booked and later canceled at Enard’s direction.

$ 2 million for Emma

Maratea reached great popularity when in record time it raised 2 million dollars so that Emmita, a baby from Chaco who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), could buy one of the most expensive drugs in the world and thus fight the disease.

The 52nd South American Athletics Championship was scheduled for May 14, 15 and 16 in Buenos Aires, with an Argentine delegation close to one hundred people, with 81 athletes, but due to the advance of the second wave of coronavirus, the Government canceled the locality.

Finally, it was decided that Guayaquil would become the headquarters on May 29, 30 and 31, so the National Sports Secretariat asked ENARD to take charge of the charter payment. The organism rejected that request because its historical policy is that the trips of the athletes are carried out on scheduled flights through travel agencies, and this was not going to be the exception.

LGP