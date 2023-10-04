‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It has been attracting more and more fans due to its innovative format and its charismatic participants. However, the competition also gets more complicated with each new episode. Unfortunately, in the latest edition of the program, Santi Lesmes He failed to captivate the jury and was eliminated from the competition, just one episode away from starting the final round of the show.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t have been in the first season, but there is always a third,” the television presenter said moved after being eliminated. In addition to this, his colleagues supported him because of his qualities as a person.. Nelly Rosinelli He also had some heartfelt words for the Spanish: “Thank you for accepting this proposal and for being able to meet the person behind the tough character…I love you too.”