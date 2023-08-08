santi lesmes He is one of the favorite conductors of Peruvian TV, since he has managed to win the hearts of viewers with his charisma and joy. Currently, he leads together with Maju Mantilla the program ‘Up my people‘ and will be part of the new season of the culinary show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘.

The 45-year-old Spaniard has a little daughter together with his partner, Alejandra Guzman. In a recent interview, he considered himself stepped on, which is why many of his followers are wondering if that means there will be a wedding soon.

How many years has Santi Lesmes been with his partner, Alejandra Guzmán?

In an interview with local media, the presenter revealed that he has been together with Alejandra for six years, but that he would not have marriage plans at the moment. “We have been together for six years now, I am not married, but I am stepped on. If there are marriage plans? Yes, I would like to, but everything in due time, we are doing well,” said Lesmes.

On the other hand, he was also asked what he thought about infidelities, in relation to the ampay to the husband of his co-worker Maju Mantilla.

“It seems that it is fashionable. People have cover anxiety and need press, but I consider that it is a matter of education, that it comes from home and respecting your partner. Before falling into infidelity, if you do not feel anything for your wife, you break up with her and that’s it,” Santi said.

What is the trajectory of Santi Lesmes?

Santi Lesmes has worked mainly as a TV presenter. He has played this role in América Televisión, Pro TV, ATV and in Latina from 2016 to the present.

The time Santi Lesmes confused the name of his live program

In May of last year, Santi Lezmes presented his program ‘Arriba mi gente’ with emotion, but he confused the name of the program before starting his note. “Today someone from the cast of “Arriba mi gente” is going to have his head cut off. Later in “On everyone’s lips”Santi said. This caused astonishment in his companions who had no choice but to take it as a joke.

This was the confirmation of Santi Lesmes in ‘The great chef: celebrities’

Through a promotional video released by all the networks of the Latina channel, the first six celebrities summoned to be part of the third season of the culinary program ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ were confirmed. Among them we have the Spanish driver Santi Lesmes.

