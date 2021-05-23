Esau Reategui Wong, who characterizes La Uchulú, performed the song “Todos me miran” by Gloria Trevi at the last artist of the year gala. After its presentation, the jury had different opinions.

Santi Lesmes was not happy with his participation. “I still prefer to see La Uchulú’s TikToks than the presentations on this La Uchulú track. It is not having the level that it has to have“, Held.

Similarly, Mariella Zanetti was not convinced with her presentation. “You lacked more rehearsal, I expected more from you. For this reason, this time I am not going to give you the point, ”he explained.

Lesmes disagreed with Tilsa Lozano and that of Dennise Dibós, who were satisfied and highlighted their performance on stage. The latter said: “I congratulate you for the work you are doing, I think your coaches are getting the voice mix that is very difficult for La Uchulú to do. You have grown a lot ”.

At the end of his opinion, Santi also asked him if he saw his choreography and stated that he had several mistakes. “He was wrong, they have marked a choreography in the background, but he was more lost,” he told Dibos.

Finally, Gisela stressed the evolution that La Uchulú has had when it came to the program. “For me, his performance surpassed his rehearsal and I do believe that he has come a long way since the day he started here. I do want you to continue ”, he revealed.