The signing that had been cooking in recent days is now official. Santi Jara, from Albacete, who has just terminated his contract with UCAM, returns to Real Murcia, a team with which he managed to score four goals in the 2017-18 campaign.

Real Murcia thus incorporates a higher category in the second line of attack. Jara has experience in the Second Division with Sporting de Gijón and Albacete.

Manolo Simón is betting heavily on him, given that it is a market opportunity that has arisen in recent days, just after the Catholic team has been reinforced and has had to give up to be able to release chips.