On November 17, 2023, the The Mexican Futbol selection He faced his counterpart from Holland, in the duel corresponding to the first leg of the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League. What on paper would be a mere formality match for the Tricolor ended up being a true nightmare.
With goals from Anthony Lozano in the 30th minute and from Bryan Róchez in the 72nd minute, the Hondurans punished a national squad that was never able to fully get into the game, putting their qualification for the Copa América 2024 in trouble.
One of the main problems that Jimmy Lozano has faced during his time with the Mexican Soccer Team has to do precisely with the position of the center forward. And on the one hand he has Santiago Giménez, who is breaking it in Europe but has struggled with El Tri, and on the other there is Raúl Jiménez, who is not going through a good moment but seems to have better luck each time he defends the cause.’ green’.
In tonight’s match between the Mexican National Soccer Team and the Honduran team, Santi Giménez had the joy of starting as a starter. However, at minute fifty-eight of the match, he came out in exchange for Raúl Jiménez, in a sign, perhaps, of the trust that Lozano has in one (Raúl) and the doubt that the other (Santi) generates in him.
