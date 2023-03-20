Amsterdam, Netherlands.- The Klassieker 2022-23 of the Eredivisie ended in favor of Feyenoord Rotterdam, the club of the Mexican, Santiago Giménez, who was present at 5′ to command the victory, 2-3, over Ajax of Amsterdam that tied with Edson Álvarez’s strike, at 17′.

The national teams met at the Amsterdam Arena to become the third pair of Mexican soccer players to score in the same game on the European continent, after Carlos Vela and Giovani dos Santos and Marco Fabian with Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

In January 2015, in the round of 8 match of the Copa del Rey, ‘Carlitos’ Vela scored for Real Sociedad, but the older of the two Santos discounted for Villarreal. The duel ended in a 2-2 draw, a result that favored Giovani to advance to the next round with the ‘Yellow Submarine’.

On the other hand, in the Bundesliga Marco Fabián and Javier Hernández were called up for the match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen in September 2016. The former Chivas players played the 90′ ​​and each one appropriated a goal. The final score, 2-1, in favor of Frankfurt, the club where ‘Marquito’ played.

After achieving the victory as a visitor, Santiago Giménez launched a comment on his social networks. “Klassieker stays in Rotterdam! One step closer to our dream. Excited to be a part of this amazing team,” he wrote.

Feyenoord Rotterdam is the absolute leader of the Eredivisie with 61 points. He is ahead of Ajax by six points, which is at 55. For the next day, Popular visits Sparta Rotterdam and the Jews will do the same against Go Ahead Eagles. Each game will be played on Sunday, April 2.