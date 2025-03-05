The new direction of the Board of Directors of Valencia after the arrival of Kiat Lim, son of Peter Lim, to the presidency of the whole Che He has left a new reflection of former Guardameta Santi Cañizares About the future of the club in which he triumphed.

“Yes … Kiat has a brutal experience in football, several masters, courses … I think it can be universal light of world football“, Cañizares said in Radio Marca, where he has continued to say that” he had been exercising for some time. “

“I do not know if for any health problem by Peter Lim, but is surrounded by a series of advisors. The president wanted to go for the pressure. Politicians have given him the possibility of having economic oxygen and She has decided to feel that she has complied with the stadium“He added.

For Santi Cañizares, “The president was an email of what was happening and told it there, it was nothing more than that.” And he believes that Kiat “is going to be the same, but in a telematic way.”

On other movements in this Board of Directors, the former Guardameta has continued to iron: “Now the general director is going to be a Solís, hopefully the tomato. All those who are present, in their lives would have imagined having the positions they occupy. They are not even 10 percent prepared. “