Santi Cañizares, former goalkeeper and current talk show host on different sports programs, has opened up about his family life and has assured that “he has no personal problems” with his children and the relationship is “fantastic” with everyone, although he is “happier with some than with others.”

“I love them all equally… but, with some I am happier than with others. Let’s leave it like this. Of course I love them. I have no personal problems with them. The truth is that they are all fantastic, there are some who are more affectionate and others who are less so. There are those who call and talk to their father several times a week and there are others who, when I see them, say ‘Man, how are you, I’m your father, do you remember?“added Cañizares himself in Wake up San Francisco.

Likewise, the former Valencia or Real Madrid goalkeeper pointed out that he is a person who “They don’t usually celebrate Three Kings Day” because his family gets together on “Christmas Eve” and takes the opportunity to deliver “the gifts”: “I celebrated it (Three Kings’ Day) with my wife’s children, mine were with their mother. I’m not one to celebrate Three Kings, but they do.” …so, I adapt and join the celebration. On Christmas Eve, traditionally, My whole family gets together and we give each other gifts, invisible friend… All the lost children I have there return to Spain and try to be present on these dates, although this year some have been missing.”

“Who do your children tell about love relationships? To you, right?” asked David Sánchez, host of the program. “They don’t tell me. I guess, like everyone else, they will have their ups and downs… but those who have a partner are, for the moment, stable. “They don’t usually change.”





Finally, Santi highlighted that, when his 11-year-old daughters are watching television and a “bawdy scene” appears, they do not change the channel and they all laugh: “We laugh, we do not change the channel. We all look at each other. we. In that sense, I am quite liberal. We often talk about what a sexual relationship is.why they occur and how many problems and benefits they have. “Whoever wants to speak can do so calmly and naturally.”