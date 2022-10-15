The theory of Santi Balmes (Barcelona, ​​1970) is that every decade Mexico chooses a Spanish band, adopts it, pampers it and elevates it to where it never believed. he touched Heroes of Silence, Van Gogh’s ear, G-men either meccano. But before it was José Luis Perales, Julio Iglesias or Rocío Durcal. The fact is that every many years, the country that invented a square to pay homage to music every night, Garibaldi, and that has the best prepared places in Latin America to listen to it live, chooses a Spanish band that raises the altars in a time record. Santi Balmes’s theory is that love of lesbians is one of those chosen bands.

So they sell records, they appear on television, their songs are played on the radio and their success is measured by their ability to fill the National Auditorium, where love of lesbians has managed to sell out the tickets for this Friday’s concert. If it is also a band indie singing in Spanish, Olympus is a place where there was no one before. A place as empty as the decrepit cantina in the Roma neighborhood where the interview takes place at 11:30 in the morning, which only offers tequila and mezcal to those who show their heads, even if they arrive from Barcelona begging for a coffee.

Ask: Mexico is a lot of Mexico.

Response: We are happy. It’s like a second life. It is curious to discover so many thousands of kilometers away an interpretation of our music that is more emotional than in Spain. Historically in Mexico there is a fondness for Spanish groups and every decade they choose two or three bands and this time we are one of the chosen ones. Doors have been opened for us. This is where a Spanish group has the opportunity to feel like an international band. It is the most intense country I know. In fact, when you return to Spain, you get the feeling that you have lowered the color contrast of the mobile.

P. Music, that emotion that is not measured in clicks or social networks. A common thread that can arise in Barcelona and is felt in Mexico or Colombia.

R. A priori We don’t do a Latin American style: neither bachata, nor reggaetón, nor tango, nor boleros… because our music draws, mainly, from British bands, but there is a connection that comes through emotion and lyrics. I think it has to do with some of the magical realism of our songs that go from the esoteric, to the surreal, to the magical. Our Latin American public pays a lot of attention to lyrics. I myself admit that until after the age of thirty I did not pay much attention to the letters. I didn’t care what Robert Plant said because what I liked was the vibration, the snare drum touch or the distorted guitar. In Mexico, the majority of young people who like our music are women who have acquired the ability to appreciate the word before boys, since they were little. We mature later and start paying attention to the lyrics later and here I feel that more intensely.

Santi Balmes at the Villa de Sarria cantina in Mexico City’s Colonia Roma. Hector Guerrero

P. In their concerts, audiences from fine neighborhoods and ‘hipsters’ coincide with kids from neighborhoods who cross the State of Mexico to listen to you. That transversality is the dream of any musician…

R. I think there is an empathy of the public with the melancholy, the sadness and the ray of hope of our songs. When you’re screwed you can’t afford to be cynical. You need someone to take you in, hug you and give you a song you can relate to. Cynicism is for the upper classes and we try to step on the street because the moment you stop doing it you will not interest anyone but your elite. When we get off stage we go back to very normal lives, to the bars and friends of always. That contact on an emotional and professional level is necessary. If I stayed only with Leiva or with Dani Martín, what are your songs going to talk about? No problem.

P. Is it a different audience?

R. Of course yes. He is enthusiastic and gives his all. I don’t want to criticize the Spanish public because it is the one that launched us, but in Latin America we have found people who travel many hours or sleep in a van to see us play. Recently at a fan meeting in Colombia I met a group of Venezuelans who traveled 12 hours and dodged all the border problems to be at a concert. How can you not give your best when you go on stage? It is a more intense audience because people have made a great effort to pay for admission and want to have a great time.

P. If one thinks of Mexican popular music, it is also intense. I think of Cuco Sánchez, Agustín Lara, José Alfredo Jiménez, do you like any of this?

R. Little by little we are entering. It fascinates me to think that many rancheras have been composed in an intoxicated and emotionally desperate state at four in the morning in places like this (points to the bar). See the men stay alone, cry and sing rancheras. I am moved by that moment of acceptance of nostalgia for his mother from a tough and strong guy.

P. Songs like I let you off the leash either stone bed today they would not withstand an assault of the politically correct

R. What I ask of a work, I don’t care if it’s a ranchera or a bolero, is that it be well done. In incorrect sentences you can perceive the insecurity of that author at that moment. Those acts of gallantry in both Spanish and Mexican music make me think what that person is like to sing that. But no, I don’t think you have to give it more importance when the song is good. I am not in favor of cancellation. I believe that the past of the great authors should not be destroyed because they were born in an era. Another thing would be for you to write it now that we are informed.

P. What bands from Latin America excite you?

R. I like DLD and Swarm, but I have absolute devotion for Silvana Estrada. She has a voice that goes through you from head to toe. She has something very Mexican that achieves vocal inflections that would be impossible for me. You must have been born here.

P. From Mexico they travel to the United States. The United States is usually a strange adventure for Spanish bands.

R. It is the third country with more fans of love of lesbians, but it’s so big that it’s a very scattered audience: some in Boston, Chicago, New York. But the truth is that I’m not a big fan of the United States. Sounds like a teenage country to me. There was debate in the group when deciding whether or not to do this tour.

P. Is America a bath of humility?

R. I think last year’s Grammy nominations helped us grow and there we’ve also met fantastic people who took a plane from New York to Los Angeles, for example. In the United States, any 12-year-old boy learned to play the electric guitar and we have to bet on a difference: our truth. Because we are not going to be able to compete with the technique or the montages of the bands from the United States. Is it a bath of humility? Of course yes.

P. In his latest interviews, no one has asked him why he doesn’t sing in Catalan, neither for the independence movement, nor for football…

R. It’s like opening the window and letting in fresh air. When you spend a lot of time in the Iberian Peninsula, there is a moment when the atmosphere becomes rarefied. The usual themes are repeated and it is like being in a room without windows. Here we realize that Putin is very far away. Here we have been given the most in-depth and professional interviews about music that have ever been done to us. We make a detox every time we come to Mexico.

