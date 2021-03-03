Santi Amodeo wheel in Seville ‘@Las_Gentiles’, a film with the name of a twitter account that transits between the real world and its idealized reflection on social networks. Amodeo (‘Dog Head’, ‘Who Killed Bambi?’, ‘Me, my wife and my dead wife’), tells the story of two 17-year-old teenagers who turn their lives around on social media, in which reality and fantasy often become indistinguishable. The two young protagonists, who here are put before a film camera for the first time, are Africa de la Cruz and Paula Díaz. Together with them they complete the cast Beatriz Cotobal, Olga Navalón, Lola Buero, Teresa Cruz, Rafa Vera and the newcomer Alva Inger.

The script, signed by Santi Amodeo himself with his regular collaborator Rafael Cobos placeholder image (Goya for ‘The minimal island’ and ‘The man with a thousand faces’), tells the story of Ana, a teenager who turns her life upside down on Instagram and other social networks, where she posts photos, videos and small animations, which she accompanies acidic (and lucid) texts. Ana is going through a strange time. Among the family conflicts and identity problems of his age, something new has emerged. It happens that he feels something that he does not understand about his friend Corrales, whom he has adored since he met her. Dragged by the Corrales, she and the group of friends from the institute have come into contact on social networks with some teenagers attracted by suicide. For them it is like a game, something fun and transgressive.

Amodeo recalls how “a few years ago, some Welsh teenagers connected through social networks committed suicide in a short space of time, all in the same way, hanging from a tree. Apparently they were normal kids, judging by the photos and comments that hung on their pages. Except that suicide appeared in their conversations too often. The director adds that “my idea with ‘@Las_Gentiles’ is to do a kind of how ‘Bridget Jones’s diary’ meets ‘The Virgin Suicides’. More acidic, more raw and especially in keeping with the times in which newspapers are posted on Instagram ».

The filmmaker is giving the film a restless and very youthful tone. To do this, in addition to giving their first opportunity to young debutant performers, emerged through a casting in which more than 200 performers have participated, looking for «a hyper-realistic film, from the YouTube label, although at times impregnated with that pop air, even arty, so common on Instagram or Tik Tok ». And he is also shooting in Super 16mm, a format that will give the film a tone close to the documentary. Amodeo has always bet on young performers. In this way, throughout her career she has given actors such as Álex O’Doherty, star of ‘The Pilgim factor’, Teresa Hurtado de Ory and Adriana Ugarte, both candidates for the Goya Award for Revelation Actress, their first opportunity in front of the cameras. for his work with Amodeo in ‘Astronauts’ and ‘Dog’s Head’, respectively.

The filming of ‘@Las_Gentiles’ lasts for five weeks in locations in Seville, from where they will go on to Mairena del Aljarafe and Huelva. The film is produced by Las Gentiles Film IAE, with the participation of Canal Sur and with funding from the Junta de Andalucía. Distribution is handled by Alfa Pictures and is scheduled to premiere in the fall of this year.