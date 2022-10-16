The NBA starts next Tuesday and the Memphis Grizzlies want to put up a fight this season. Last year they were knocked out in the Western Conference semifinal by the champions, the Golden State Warriors, and they are crazy to take revenge. “We really want them,” says Santi Aldama (Las Palmas, 21 years old). The 2.11m young power forward is in his second season in the NBA, in which he hopes to establish himself in the Grizzlies’ starting lineup. For this he resigned from the Eurobasket and focused on the preseason. His figures in these weeks speak for themselves: he started in all games, averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds. Last season, his first in the NBA, he did not participate as much as he would like (11.2 minutes on average per game), and that is why he has focused this summer on changing his situation.

Ask. A canary in Memphis. Do you have a bad time in winter?

Response. When I arrived I remember that at home it was 25 degrees and here it is -5. I thought it would be worse, but waking up and feeling cold in the morning… I haven’t gotten used to it in three years in the United States and I think by the fourth I won’t get used to it.

P. What do you like most about living in the United States?

R. Anyone is going to go home, but life here is different. You are further away from your family and friends. In the end, the best thing about living here is the life I have. If I dedicated myself to something else, I would tell you that maybe I don’t live here. But playing in the NBA is my dream since I was little. It’s what I’ve been dreaming of for as long as I can remember, I’ve been wanting it all my life.

P. Could this be your confirmation year in the NBA?

R. I hope it will be a year where I can take a step forward. I want to have more minutes and be in the rotation. That is the goal. I feel very good with my game and I think this is the year in which I feel the best. I feel stronger, better with my shot and in all facets. I am very motivated for this year.

P. Jaren Jackson’s injury opens the doors to the starting lineup for him, as confirmed by coach Taylor Jenkins.

R. While he is out, my idea is to be on the track as much as possible and help the team win. There is a lot of healthy competition for that position but I want to be the one to start playing. I will work for it and I think I am in a good position to fight for the position and I deserve to at least enter this fight.

More information

P. The Grizzlies are a special franchise, through which Spanish basketball legends such as Juan Carlos Navarro and the Gasol brothers have passed. How does it feel to wear the shirt?

R. It is an honor. Also, it shows. They’ve been very fond of me in Memphis from the beginning just for being Spanish and bonding with these players. I grew up watching the national team and all three have always been there. It helps to know that they have been in this situation.

P. Last season was very positive for the team. What do you expect from this year?

R. The goal is the same again, to get as far as possible in the playoffs. Last year was positive but we were left wanting more. We compete against the Golden State, the defending champions. We are very much looking forward to them. We believe that it is a good rivalry and we want this year to face each other again in the playoffs. Of course, this time we win.

P. And what do you expect for yourself personally?

R. Being in the rotation consistently, getting more minutes and helping the team win.

P. The season will have great games. In addition to the game against the Golden State, what other games do you have marked in red on the schedule?

R. The game against the Lakers in the retirement of Pau Gasol’s jersey (March 7, 2023 in Los Angeles). Being able to see that in the first person will be a blessing and a privilege. I’m going to be one of the few people who gets to see that firsthand and I’m really looking forward to that day. It will surely be a sad moment, because Pau Gasol is one of my favorite players, but in the end, being able to see that is going to be incredible.

P. To fight again for everything this season they have one of the best in the world, Ja Morant. What is it like to play with him?

R. Is incredible. Playing does incredible things, but training goes further. It has things that cannot be taught. Playing with a player like him is very simple. We just have to help him by waiting and trying to shoot when he can’t.

P. How can they combine on the track?

R. We’ve played a lot together this summer and we’ve been able to acquire that chemistry. With players like that, you need to play together to understand it. It’s very different from any I’ve played with. How else am I going to be able to help him is by running, for him to throw the alley oops that I will catch them. If not, when he’s penetrating, I’ll just do the spacing outside on the outside line to hit 3-pointers or cut to the basket to make the pass easier.

P. What does the coach, Taylor Jenkins, tell them?

R. He is a very honest guy. That makes it so easy to work with him. He makes it very simple because he simplifies what we have to do and always demands the same things from us. If I’m out and I have an open shot, shoot it. In defense you have to be tougher, grab more rebounds than the rest and work harder.

P. This confidence is the result of the effort this summer in which he resigned from the Eurobasket to better prepare himself. It was a difficult decision.

R. It was a consensual thing. We decided that the summer was important and he had to be with the team in the SummerLeague. I think we have done a good job, we have not wasted time. I think that has been noticed both collectively and individually. I feel much more comfortable on the court and much more comfortable with my body. In these preseason games and in those of the SummerLeague I have noticed it a lot.

P. Did you talk to Scariolo?

R. We all talked and understood the situation. It was important to take advantage of the summer.

P. Do you think it was worth it?

R. Was necessary. I think I have improved a lot in my physique and I will always be ready to play for the national team. It is a dream for me. In the long term, my improvement will help in the future and being able to be in the next appointment with the national team is a goal. I’m really looking forward to it and if we could repeat what happened this summer it would be great.

P. How do you think you could fit into this European champion team?

R. It is a different team but with the same DNA. I can help by contributing what the team needs. I can help both inside and out. We have high-level players and being able to join them is an honor. I would love to debut, it’s a dream since I was little.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.