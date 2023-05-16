Imola is increasingly prey to bad weather. We already pointed out that the situation in view of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, was not ideal at all. Especially on Saturday, when qualifying will take place, a high probability of rain is expected which seems destined to put the riders, teams and the Circus organization itself in serious difficulty. In the event of a dry track, in fact, F1 had chosen the Imola track to introduce a new qualifying format, with mandatory tires for Q1, Q2 and Q3.

The forecasts for Friday and Sunday appear to be less dramatic, but now the current situation is worrying. The Santerno river, which flows behind the circuit and runs alongside it for a stretch – right behind the paddock – is in fact dangerously swelling, thanks to the torrential rains that are hitting the area.

So this is the situation of the river that passes on the side of the circuit. Was evacuated personally as a precaution. This is the situation right now of the river next to Imola circuit. The personnel has been evacuated as a precaution. #f1 #EmiliaRomagnaGP pic.twitter.com/dflBCQK0ry — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) May 16, 2023

Several foreign journalists have described a real evacuation of the circuit, implemented as a precaution – and therefore not an emergency – to avoid possible dangers for the safety of the workers. This news was reported by, among others, the well-known Spanish journalist Albert Fabrega and the Canal+ reporter Laurent Dupin. The news was then also relaunched by De Telegraaf colleague Erik van Haren.

From the ACI press office, contacted by FormulaPassion.it, we learn that the promoters and authorities, as a precaution, have asked – as reported by Formula 1 – to leave the paddock. At the moment, therefore, there is a situation of flooding of the Santerno, but no flooding. Some people still remained to work regularly at the Autodrome. According to data from Arpae Emilia-Romagna, the river has now already reached the 2nd level of alert (orange, the maximum is 3) and this flood already seems much bigger than that of 2 weeks ago.