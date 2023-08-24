Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/23/2023 – 22:46

Santer/RJ is the great champion of the 2023 edition of the Brazilian Wheelchair Rugby Championship. The title was achieved on Wednesday night (23) at the Paralympic Training Center, in São Paulo, with a 60-39 victory over Gigantes/SP, from Campinas. With the conquest, the team from Rio de Janeiro secured a place in the Champions Cup, which will be played in Brasília in December.

Santer is the champion of the XV Brazilian Wheelchair Rugby Championship! Congratulations, Vikings! #LoteriasCaixa pic.twitter.com/AExwSghkVW — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) August 23, 2023

This is the second Brazilian title in the history of Santer, who had already achieved the feat in 2021.

This year’s championship had six teams, which were divided into two groups (A and B), with three members each, and also celebrated the 15th anniversary of the founding of the Brazilian Association of Wheelchair Rugby (ABRC).

“This was the most important club tournament on our calendar. There were more than 230 people involved. ABRC is completing 15 years, so it was, symbolically, very important”, said José Higino Oliveira Souza, president of ABRC.