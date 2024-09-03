A great mourning has struck Naples and also the world of sport. He died Saint Marsili, a great water polo player who passed away at the age of 73. The world champion leaves a great void around him and everyone wanted to commemorate his memory.

Saints Marsili

Here’s a little tribute for him.

Sante Marsili is dead: farewell to the great champion

After a life full of successes and triumphs one of the most beloved and strongest water polo players in the world has passed away. We are referring to the Neapolitan champion Saints Marsili who distinguished himself in the 70s, becoming first sample of the world and then conquering silver at the Olympics.

Old award ceremony

The man had the opportunity to play in many teams such as Rare Nantes Naples, the Canotteri Naples, the Pescara and in many of these teams he managed to win the championship and also the Italian Cup. Sante was not only appreciated as a swimmer, but also as a person.

Everyone loved him and had great respect for this extremely well-known but equally humble man. The news of his passing was communicated by family. Sante leaves his wife Olympiathe brother Minus and the children Helios and Mario.

The memory of the municipality

A loss of this kind does not go unnoticed, which is why not only friends and relatives wanted to pay homage the life of Sante but also the Municipality of Naples and the entire world of sport. Among these the mayor Gaetano Manfredi, who decided to post a very personal message in memory of the champion. Saints Marsili A brilliant career, a great champion who leaves us. It will be our care to remember his name and his talent, to work ever more intensely so that Naples can have many other champions like him. A champion of life that we will never forget. We hold ourselves in a warm embrace to the pain of his loved ones.

Also Sergio Colella, delegated advisor In the sports field for the organization of events throughout Naples, he wanted to remember Sante for his kindness and his talent. We therefore join him in pain of family members.