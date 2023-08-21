Sant’Anna water and Eurospin Blues water, pay attention to the labels. Here because

If there is one food that human beings cannot do without, it iswaterfall. Whether it’s still or sparkling, whether you buy it in a bottle or take it naturally from the tap, drinking water is essential for our body. Not always however, if you buy it at supermarket, it is possible to find cheap water. Many brands, especially in this period of high inflation, have increased their prices. But there are tricks to having quality water at affordable prices. Just read the labels, especially in discount stores. One of the most sensational cases, which many consumers have observed, is the one concerning water Eurospin Blues and theSant’Anna water.

In fact, if you read the labels of the two brands, you immediately understand that the two bottles have common characteristics. Sant’Anna mineral water and Eurospin Blues water are both minimally mineralized, ie they have a fixed residue of less than 50 mg/l. But why all these similarities? The answer is very simple: both waters flow from same sourcethe source Rebruantlocated at an altitude of 1950 meters in the Cuneo Alps, and are bottled by Sources of Vinadium.

The only thing that changes is the price. If a 1.5 liter bottle of Sant’Anna water costs 0.44 euros (equal to 0.29 €/l), the same format of minimally mineralized Eurospin Blues water costs 0.25 euros (less than 0.17 €/l). The difference is about the80%. It is therefore quite clear that we are dealing with two almost identical waters, which flow from the same source and are bottled by the same company. In this case we can really say that the difference in price paid at the checkout is due to a single factor: the brand name.

