The United States Government refused to provide public money to deal with the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank in the crisis that hit medium-sized banks in the second quarter. The sanitation bill will be borne by the deposit guarantee fund, financed with entities in the sector, including the US subsidiary of Banco Santander. Santander Holdings USA has calculated that it will have to pay 60 million dollars (55 million euros at current exchange rates), as reported to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).

The figure is an estimate and the entity has included it for the first time in its latest quarterly report. Santander has emerged unscathed from the crisis that affected numerous US entities. In addition to the three intervened, many others suffered deposit leaks and stock market collapses that forced the authorities to adopt measures in support of them. Santander USA Holdings stresses that it was not significantly affected, but has taken measures to shield itself from possible new shocks, including a 30% increase in available liquidity.

“The recent bankruptcy of several large US banks has caused greater uncertainty in the market,” says Santander USA Holdings in your quarterly report. “The company was not significantly affected by these events during the quarter; however, changing market conditions are considered a significant risk factor for the entity”, he continues.

The bank considers that these factors are likely to increase competition and the prices of customer deposits in the short and medium term, that they intensify the attention and the reform of the market and of the regulations regarding liquidity, capital and interest rate risk . In addition, he hopes that they will give rise to a special evaluation of the banks to cover the losses in the deposit guarantee fund, which are distributed according to market shares. The bank has already done its accounts: “We estimate [el impacto] in approximately 60 million dollars in total to be paid quarterly for the next two years starting in the first quarter of 2024”, it indicates.

Santander Holdings USA advises that these changing market conditions and uncertainty “will likely pose challenges to net interest income growth, increased credit risk and associated credit loss expense, and could have an overall impact on the results”.

Greater liquidity

The US subsidiary of the bank chaired by Ana Botín has strengthened its surveillance of interest rate and liquidity risks, according to the entity. The quarterly accounts prove this. Her banking subsidiary (Santander Bank, National Association, SBNA) has tightened supervision of its liquidity position since the financial system shocks that began in March 2023 and the ensuing market volatility.

In addition, SBNA has been improving and optimizing the sources of contingent liquidity, pledging additional loans at the discount window and transferring securities from the discount window to the new emergency facility created by the Federal Reserve (BTFP, for its acronym in English), where he has available 7,827 million dollars that he has not used. The Santander subsidiary has gone from available liquidity of 29,092 million dollars to a total of 37,842 million, an increase of 8,750 million, 30%, in a single quarter.

To this is added 22.5 billion dollars (the equivalent of 28.3% of deposits) in highly liquid unencumbered assets (cash and cash equivalents and investments in available-for-sale debt securities, excluding pledged securities such as warranty). Deposits and other customer accounts increased slightly, from $79,129 million to $79,484 million in the quarter.

Biden guaranteed after the fall of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank that taxpayers would not have to assume any type of loss. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) sold Silicon Valley Bank’s assets and liabilities to First Citizens, but estimated that the intervention and cleanup left a hole or an estimated cost of $20 billion. Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, entered into an agreement with the FDIC to purchase and assume substantially all of Signature Bank’s deposits and certain loan portfolios. In this case, he provisionally estimated the cost of the entity’s intervention at 2,500 million dollars. Subsequently, JP Morgan stayed with First Republic Bank, at a cost of approximately 13,000 million dollars for the deposit guarantee fund, which is financed with the contributions of the entities. Among them, the Santander subsidiary.

