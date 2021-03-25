General view of the Santander UK headquarters in London Dan Kitwood

Santander UK has been part of the urban landscape of the United Kingdom for years. With 563 branches throughout the country, the Spanish bank’s subsidiary is one of the main players in the commercial banking business. Like its competitors, the pandemic has forced it to retreat and rely on electronic customer service. The entity announced this Thursday the disappearance of 111 of its offices, as well as the definitive form of teleworking for 5,000 of its employees.

“The pandemic has accelerated the current trend towards more flexible working, and it is our own colleagues who have pointed out the benefits of working from home,” explained Nathan Bostock, the CEO of Santander UK. “But physical spaces are still important, and our intention is to maintain first-class facilities for our employees.” 840 employees will be affected by the closure of branches. The entity has committed to relocate most of them within the entity.

The company has allocated 175 million euros to the construction of a new plant in Milton Keynes, a town located about 70 kilometers northwest of London that in recent years has become a pole of attraction for companies and new residents. The technological talent concentrated in the area has been key in the decision to move the entity.

The branches will lower the blind on August 31. And Santander UK will seek collaboration with the British postal services, the Post Offices, to be able to maintain cashier service throughout the country. Most of the offices that will close are within an average distance of five kilometers from another that will remain open; 800 meters from at least two commission-free ATMs and just over a kilometer and a half from a post office, as has been committed.

Santander UK is the last of the banking entities to change its business model after the Covid-19 crisis. Previously, Nationwide had already announced that its 13,000 employees could work from anywhere in the country. Other banks have also opted for a considerable reduction in their physical space.

In the two years prior to the pandemic, bank transactions at the office itself had fallen by 33%. During the past year, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, electronic operations accelerated their boom and the physical presence in the branch was reduced by a further 50%. “The use of offices by clients has dropped considerably in recent years. We have had to make the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches close to each other, ”said Adam Bishop, Santander UK Branch Manager.