Santander agrees again with Fortress Investment Group to vacate unproductive assets. The bank has placed in the fund around 330 million euros of unsecured loans (unsecuredin technical jargon) and other financing operations with collateral in the project. swingaccording to market sources. The entity declined to comment.

This is the second operation that has closed with Fortress in just a few months. At the beginning of the year he was awarded the portfolio Churchillwith 200 million gross nominal value, while transferring the Newman portfolio to Balbec Capital, made up of real estate assets, guaranteed loans and a portfolio of unsecured credits from Santander Consumer Finance.

In 2023, Fortress also won the Sir Barton Project, made up of unpaid mortgages with a gross nominal value of 520 million, and the The previous year it acquired a similar portfolio valued at 300 million, the portfolio Nix.

Connection in DoValue

The connection with the bank has been direct in recent years through portfolio transfers and indirect, through DoValue. In 2018, Apollo sold its controlling stake in the former Altamira, originally created by Santanderto DoValue, whose largest shareholder was Fortress. He servicer manages fund assets, together with other clients and, above all, portfolios originating from the Cantabrian bank.

With the Swing operation now closed, the Non-performing debt disposed of by Santander exceeds 2,500 million euros in gross volume in just over a year. The bank has also reordered the contracts and positions with different servicers.

At the end of last year, it left the capital of the old Altamira and sold its 15% stake to the Italian group that now gives it the name DoValue; and has reinforced Diglo, whose divestment it analyzed, and has just reduced its shareholding position in Quasar from 49 to 10%, the servicer created with the assets originating from the defunct Banco Popular and that operated with Blackstone – the fund now controls the remaining 90%. The bank also has Deva Capital, created in 2019 to manage third-party assets and securitize its own debt to optimize capital consumption.

At the end of 2023 – latest known figures – it had an exposure in aawarded assets of 5,506 million gross euros or 2,448 million, once the corresponding provisions have been deducted. In credit, 3.06% is recorded as doubtful and is equivalent to another 35.7 billion, thanks to the fact that defaults remain contained and to industrialization in the portfolio disposal process.

In addition to Fortress, Santander has sold assets to the KKR fund (200 million in foreclosed properties in the portfolio Frankel), to PRA Iberia (105 million in unsecured assets in the project simoncelli) or to GCBE (subsidiary of Cerberus) and Axactor (1,100 million euros in operations with mortgage tails in the project Spirit).

The banking group’s non-performing loan ratio stood at 3.06% in September, lower than the 3.13% a year earlier. This is a portfolio of 35,723 million euros within a financed stock that is around 1.17 billion in the different countries where it operates. It has a network of provisions to face insolvencies of 22,735 million, which cover 64% of doubtful operations. The figure does not include foreclosed properties.