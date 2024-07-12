The amounts will be paid from August 9th of this year, fully allocated to mandatory dividends.

In a notice to shareholders, Santander announced the distribution of billions in dividends. The Board of Directors approved the Executive Board’s proposal for the distribution of JCP (Interest on Equity) in the gross amount of R$1.5 billion. The net amount, after deduction of IRRF (Income Tax Withheld at Source), is R$1.275 billion, with the exception of immune or exempt shareholders.

Investors with a position on July 19 will be entitled to remuneration, with trades from July 22 onwards considered ex-dividends.

The amounts will be paid from August 9th of this year, fully charged to mandatory dividends. In addition, there will be no monetary adjustment.

Read below details of the values ​​per share, considering the types:

ON: For common shares, the gross value is R$0.19166652800 and the net value is R$0.1629165488;

PN: Shareholders holding preferred shares will receive the gross amount of R$0.21083318082 and the net amount of R$0.17920820369;

Units: Whoever has Unitseach corresponding to one common share and one preferred share, will be entitled to the gross amount of R$0.40249970882 and the net amount of R$0.34212475249.

With information from Investing Brazil.