This Saturday was the day chosen to render tribute to Chema Puenterabelist, singer and composer who died last Saturday. This tribute, organized through social networks, had as its main event sing ‘Santander, la marinera’, the creation of Puente which has become one of the unofficial anthems of the Cantabrian capital.

The event was in Puertochico, “in front of Peña Cabarga”, where attendees sang the famous Puente song. “You put on the red scarf, you come to Puertochico, in front of Peña Cabarga, and we sing ‘Santander, la marinera’ with gratitude, with enthusiasm, until the angels tremble and Chema Puente smiles wherever he is,” the call read, to which hundreds of people have attended, as can be seen in the video.