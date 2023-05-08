If you are a student, graduate or postgraduate residing in Mexico, the Program “Santander Scholarships – Maintenance Support 2023” It can be an excellent opportunity to continue your studies.

This Grupo Santander initiative is focused on supporting young Mexicans who wish to succeed in their higher education.

Requirements to apply for the scholarship

If you are interested in applying for the scholarship, you must apply through the website www.becas-santander.comwhose registration period will be from March 21 to May 21, 2023. To do this, you must meet the following requirements and submit the following documents:

updated academic history: issued by School Services of the institution of origin (kardex), which proves 30% of credits taken and with a minimum average of 8.0. They will be considered as valid digital formats, downloaded directly from the official page of your institution.

Statement of reasons: At the time of registration, the applicant will have a box to register their explanatory statement with a maximum length of 280 words.

Course on Human Rights and ESG

Once you finish your registration, you will receive an access code to enter the course “Human Rights and ESG” on the site http://santander.skills.anuies.mx.

This course is part of the selection process and lasts eight hours. The objective of the course is to provide basic training on Human Rights and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) reports.

The access code will be sent from the account: [email protected] and you must complete the course within seven calendar days after your registration for completion and certification. Once you finish the course, you will not need to send your certificate by any means.

Amount and duration of the scholarship

The program has a single delivery maintenance support for $9,000 (nine thousand pesos 00/100 MN) for students who are studying in higher technical education, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees in any public or private Higher Education Institution.

In addition, they must have 30% of the credits in their current studies and be regular students with a minimum average of 8.0.

How is the scholarship payment made?

The corresponding scholarship resource will be delivered directly to the home universityand it will be this who is in charge of depositing in a single exhibition the amount to each of the benefited students.

To find out if you were one of the benefited students, a publication is made on the official Santander website, an email will also be sent to you.