The deadline for submitting applications for initiation research scholarships has been extended until November 30. These grants, convened by the Office of the Vice President for Research at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, have the collaboration of Banco Santander. The scholarships will promote basic training in research for students who will carry out supervised research work. The objective is that these students can compete in competitive calls for aid for the training of doctors. The scholarships will be 950 euros/month for six months. All requirements at www.upct.es.