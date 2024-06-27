He Santander Bank, with presence in Mexico and Spain, has implemented new measures to benefit all its members, now revolutionizing the how the cash will be withdrawn.

And, traditionally conservative in this regard, banks in Spain maintained daily cash withdrawal limits of between 600 and 1,200 euros. However, Santander has decided to raise the cash withdrawal limit.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

That is, from now on, all Santander users will have the possibility of withdrawing up to three thousand euros daily, marking a new standard in the Spanish banking sectoreither through ATMs or directly at bank branches.

By allowing larger withdrawals, Santander seeks to offer a greater control over available cashboth in its ATMs and in branches, thus adapting to the modern demands of its users.

ATM improvements

However, that is not all, since in addition to the increase in the withdrawal limit, Santander has significantly improved the functionalities of its ATMs. Now, customers can carry out a wide range of operations that go beyond simply withdrawing cash.

From checking balance and transactions to making transfers and changing your PIN, the new services seek oroptimize user experience and strengthen security in everyday banking transactions.

This measure not only responds to a demand for greater convenience from users, but is also backed by a robust security strategy.

Santander’s initiative reflects a continued commitment to innovation in the Spanish banking industry. By leading with these changes to its ATMs, the bank is not only improving the accessibility and functionality of its services, but also setting a new standard for the competition.