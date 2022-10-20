Santander has initiated several moves to promote credit cards over debit cards among its customers. In recent months, the entity has taken a turn in its commercial policy, coinciding with the rise in interest rates by the ECB, so that offers advantages for credit card customers that will cease to exist or are not available for those of debit.

On the one hand, Santander is notifying its customers that it will soon debit cards will no longer have access to Santander Premia promotions, the bank’s platform where customers can find exclusive benefits, such as discounts, the return of part of purchases or access to sports, entertainment, leisure and cultural activities. Thus, as of November 17, these benefits will be maintained only for credit cards.

“The debit card will no longer give access to the offers of products and services, experiences and discounts of Santander Premia, but you can continue to enjoy everything using the credit card issued or marketed by the bank”, indicates the message that the entity is sending to users.

At the same time, Santander has launched an option to pay in installments in three installments for purchases already madewith a maximum amount of 1,000 euros, without interest and with the payment of a single commission.

Specifically, Santander establishes four APR brackets according to the amount of the purchase to be divided. If the amount is less than 200 euros, the APR that applies is 6.22% (for a purchase of 200 euros, a commission of 2 euros would be charged). If the amount is between 200 and 300 euros, the APR is 10.63% (for a purchase of 300 euros, a commission of 5 euros would be charged). For higher amounts, between 300 and 500 euros, the APR is 8.84% (for a purchase of 500 euros, the commission would be 7 euros) and for amounts between 500 and 1,000 euros, the applied APR is 7, 52% (for a purchase that reaches the maximum of 1,000 euros, a commission of 12 euros would be charged).

This is an initiative that other entities have also applied within the payment method known as “buy now, pay later”. Is option is only accessible to credit card customers. Bank sources explain that this service was launched several months ago, although Santander has been actively offering it in recent days through the app to customers with a debit card.

Usually, credit cards are more profitable for banks. The discount rate (the commission charged to businesses for receiving payments through the TVP) is usually higher than when it is made with a debit card (0.35% compared to 0.31% at the end of 2021). In addition, when a customer takes out a credit card, the chances that they will end up postponing the payment of a purchase and, therefore, paying interest increase.

This is a trend in the sector, since other entities, such as CaixaBank, have also been promoting the hiring of credit cards as opposed to the traditionally popular debit cards. Last week, the association of financial users Asufin filed a lawsuit against CaixaBank for the massive marketing of its hybrid cards. The organization has denounced the entity before the Bank of Spain for considering that it is “displacing” debit cards in favor of cards that combine debit and credit functions, and that CaixaBank distributes under the name of MyCard.

To its end has been denouncing that banks displace debit cards compared to credit, which are not suitable for all user profiles. “It is a way to expel debit cards from the market, which are the most accessible to everyone on the basis that you have control over personal finances, and not having a card with which to control each charge is a mistake”, the association noted.