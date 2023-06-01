from the newsroomi

05/31/2023 – 6:00 pm

Santander will hold an auction of commercial properties in different states of Brazil. The lots are located in Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Sul and Rio de Janeiro. The properties available vary between R$ 1.5 million and R$ 14.9 million and can be appraised on the Santander Imóveis portal and auctioned by Superbid Exchange platform. The sale ends on June 5th.

Values ​​range from R$ 1.5 million, in a 183 m² store in the Jacarepaguá neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, to R$ 14.9 million, in a commercial building of 4,600 m² with ten parking spaces in São Cristóvão, also in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The platform informs that all IPTU (Urban Property and Territorial Tax) debts related to the properties will be settled by the date of the auction.

For more information on available properties and auction details, interested parties can access the Superbid Exchange platform or the Santander Imóveis portal. Visits to the properties must be scheduled with the team responsible for the event by email: [email protected]
























