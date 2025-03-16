Banco Santander increased to 418 people the collective of great bankers to which he paid more than one million euros in 2024, an increase of 17% compared to the 357 bankers who achieved this remuneration in 2023, as can be seen from their prudential relevance report.

Around half of the bankers (193) they had a remuneration between 1 million and 1.5 million euros. Other 96 bankers received last year between 1.5 and 2 million euros. The bank also paid 113 people between 2 and 5 million euros.

In the highest ranges of remuneration they are located 13 people who obtained between 5 and 8 million euroswhile two people charged between 10 and 11 million euros. A single person obtained a remuneration of between 14 and 15 million euros.

The remuneration assigned in exercise 2024 is countedincluding the deferred variable remuneration and subject to long -term objectives to fair value that corresponds to the 2028, 2029 years and, where appropriate, 2030, according to the level of achievement of objectives.

Banco Santander explains that the increase in the number of ‘millionaire bankers’ is explained by the largest bonus in the yearthe result of the “good results” of the entity. In 2024, the entity obtained a record of 12,574 million euros of net profit attributed, with a CET1 capital ratio of 12.8%.

In any case, the 418 bankers are located globallybut with greater weight in the United States (34%) and the United Kingdom (14%), where there are higher wages and “a strong competition for the attraction and retention of talent.”

“In addition, a considerable part of employees who charge more than one million euros, both in these two geographies, and in the rest of the group, They belong to Corporate and Investment Banking businesswhere we obtained income and benefits during exercise, growing in double digit year -on -year, maintaining the leadership position in efficiency and profitability, even after the investments destined to grow, “Santander explains in the report.

On the other hand, the entity chaired by Ana Botín also clarifies that the “Rotation effect” of the template, since the remuneration includes compensation for dismissal and payments for non -competition, as well as bonus for new hiring.

“All this leads to very high amounts for certain individuals and that they are not strictly related to their recurring remuneration of 2024, which can also be deferred over time, and, in the case of the ‘sign-on’ bonds, they can even not be received if those employees abandon the organization for 2025, “Santander emphasizes.

At the end of 2024, the bank included 1,246 people in its ‘identified collective’, 94 people more than in 2023and where the figure of 418 bankers mentioned above is included. This group includes not only the Council or Senior Management, but also those employees who, without belonging to senior management, assume risks, exercise control functions or receive a remuneration with the same level as senior managers.

These 1,246 employees had a joint remuneration of 1,249 million euroswhich places the average remuneration in just over one million euros per employee.

By business areas, there were 708 bankers of the ‘identified collective’ in the retail banking segment, which charged 685.9 million euros (969,000 per head, on average), while the 177 bankers of the investment bank area were charged 244 million (1.39 million on average).

In the asset management business, 47 employees charged 49 million euros (1.05 million on average); and the 50 employees of corporate functions obtained 98 million (1.96 million on average). The 235 employees framed into internal control functions had a remuneration of 139 million euros (590,000 on average).

Banco Santander has also detailed that the total amount of compensation and other benefits for contractual termination, including pre -retirement granted to members of the ‘identified collective’ has promoted 32 million euros, For a total of 30 people with an average age of 15.3 years.

Of this total, 12 people exceeded two fixed remuneration annuitieswith a total consolidated value of compensation of 23.6 million euros. The maximum amount of a single benefit has risen to 3.7 million euros.