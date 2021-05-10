Image of the Santander headquarters.

Banco Santander has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has a position of 3.584% of Repsol’s capital. This percentage, which the bank has had to report when it exceeds 3% of capital, comes from customer positions in deposits and financial derivatives, mainly from Sacyr, one of the main shareholders of the oil group. The financial entity has underlined that the communication “is due to the operations with clients that the bank carries out in derivative products that have the company’s shares and their coverage as their underlying.”

In the relevant event sent to the CNMV, Santander declares that 2.55% corresponds to financial instruments maturing in the short and medium term, of which hedges over 1.2% mature this year. These are 20 million Repsol shares held by Sacyr. The derivative was contracted in 2016 for a term of five years whose expiration will have two phases, a first on September 21 for a package of 6.6 million titles (0.42% of Repsol) and on December 21 for 13 , 3 million shares (0.85% of the oil company).

Sacyr plans to carry out the actions on said derivative as the dates approach, as explained by its president, Manuel Manrique, last week at the company’s shareholders’ meeting. The infrastructures and services group shielded the capital it owns (7.8%) in Repsol with derivatives given the volatility that the share had at that time.

More information

The other half of the package of derivatives declared by Santander corresponds to Repsol itself, whose objective is to finance the repurchase of shares to remunerate the shareholder, as established in its 2021-2025 strategic plan, according to financial sources. In total, the oil company plans to buy back 200 million securities in these years, at a rate of 50 million a year.

The financial entity had 1.99% in its last movement in Repsol’s shareholding in 2009, it has declared that it owns 1.03% of the capital in direct shares of the company. In addition to Sacyr, Repsol’s main shareholders are JP Morgan (6.9%), BlackRock (4.998%) and Amundi (4.5%).