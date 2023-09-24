The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) is the Mexican government agency in charge of ensuring compliance with the rights of users of financial services in Mexico.

However, sometimes certain situations exceed the powers of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), so other State bodies must intervene in this regard.

Such was the case of the resolution reached by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), which ordered banks operating in Mexico to return money to users of credit cards when improper charges are made.

First of all, it must be emphasized that, in recent years, the use of credit and debit cards has increased exponentially, which is why it has become more than necessary to monitor the behavior of Mexican banks. .

And one of the Mexican organizations in charge of this is the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), which periodically provides valuable information on the behavior of banks and other financial institutions in the Mexican national territory.

However, sometimes the powers of Condusef are not sufficient to resolve some problems in Mexican banking, hence other agencies have to intervene.

Which banks will have to RETURN MONEY to credit card customers?/Photo: Freepik

And, there are even times when State powers have to intervene, such as the resolution reached by the members of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), after determining the obligation of the banks of refund your customers’ money by credit card if they are charged improperly.

It is in this way that banks such as BBVA, Santander, Citibanamex, Banorte, Banco Azteca, Inbursa and BanCoppel, among othersthey will have to return the corresponding money to their clients when improper charges are made on their bank cards.

Thus, according to what was resolved by the Federal Judiciary, banks have the duty to respond for improper charges on bank cards and, If they do not do so, pay a late payment interest of 6%, counted from the date on which the client gave notice of the problem..

