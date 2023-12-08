From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/12/2023 – 12:11

Santander began its fourth wave of the internship program in 2023 in December. The opportunities are for students from all over Brazil, who are studying the 2nd semester, both as an undergraduate and technologist. Vacancies are available exclusively on the Vagas.com portal.

The vacancies are in a hybrid work model, varying according to the area in which the student will work. Interns will also have a complete benefits package, such as: medical assistance, stipend, training program, life insurance, meal and transportation vouchers. In addition, you must be available for 6 hours a day to intern. The opportunities apply to any undergraduate course.

The selection process consists of: registration, online assessment – Portuguese and English language test and additional information -, group dynamics, business panel with a manager together with the final interview and, finally, the admission process. Therefore, it is recommended that you take the time to complete all the steps calmly and calmly, seeking to obtain the best result.

It is worth mentioning that Santander was considered one of the 10 companies that change the world, according to Fortune. Therefore, its ESG base, which focuses on diversity, ethics and gender equality, is well consolidated – as is that of Vagas which, among other initiatives, has Colettivo, the company’s platform and pillar of diversity, equity and inclusion. .

