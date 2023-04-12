Banco Santander has recently opened more than 500 job openings in various areas of activity. The opportunities are in states such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso, Rondônia and Santa Catarina.

All vacancies are for full-time work and include sectors such as customer service, operations, systems infrastructure, financial administration, support and administration, control and risk credit analysis. The types of opportunities are divided between regular workers, apprentices and statutory directors.

Discover some vacancies:

Business and Services Manager II;

IT Analyst;

IT Developer;

Corporate Relation Manager I;

Relac Agro II Manager;

Financial manager;

Financial Administration Assistant;

Operations Analyst (SXT);

Credit Recovery Analyst;

Sales Specialist;

Prospera Agent;

Trainee Cluster Tecnologia J6;

Product Owner.

how to apply

To compete for vacancies, you must register by accessing the Santander Careers and looking for the option that best suits the professional profile of the interested party. In the search bar, it is possible to filter the location, period, position family, type of position and company, as well as more detailed information about the vacancy and the attributions and requirements made to the professional.

After selecting one of the opportunities, just ensure that the candidate meets the requirements and click on “apply”. Next, it is necessary to fill in the form with personal and professional data, as well as attach a personal resume. After this process, Banco Santander’s platform should provide information on the next stages of the selection process, which include interviews, group dynamics and other procedures. The company did not announce the salaries and benefits available to those approved in the job openings.