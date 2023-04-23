O Santander has 380 open job opportunities for São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Curitiba and Porto Alegre. The work model is hybrid, with vacancies for areas such as Marketing, Software Engineering, Human Resources, Administration, among others. Candidates attending higher education and with a completed graduation can apply.

For the position of Senior IT Analyst, for example, the company requires experience of 5 years or more in test automation and domain of Framework Web/Front-End, Java.

As for Business Management, the bank asks for a Degree in Economics or Management, 3 to 4 years of experience in the function and knowledge of financial products.

To apply, you I need to access the Santander Careers page and create an account with email address and password. When clicking on ‘Search positions’, the candidate must choose the location ‘Brazil’ to see the list of opportunities in the country. It is also possible to register a resume for the reserve bank.