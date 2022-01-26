Banco Santander has opened 1,600 vacancies for its scholarship program for undergraduate and graduate students across the country.

The institution will distribute scholarships of R$3,600 to be paid in 12 installments of R$300. The student can apply here until the 17th of April.

+Insper partners with the technology sector

Among the requirements is the maintenance of academic excellence, attendance at the institution and being in a situation of social vulnerability. The scholarship can be renewed after 12 months, as long as the student registers again on the bank’s website.

Undergraduate, graduate and technical students from all over Brazil in the face-to-face or distance modalities can apply and, if contemplated, can use the scholarship to pay tuition, transportation, food and purchase of materials. They are valid for the 290 institutions that are registered in Becas Santander.

