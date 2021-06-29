Drafting

Banco Santander México launched its second equity fund with sustainability criteria (ESG) together with Robeco Institutional Asset Management (Robeco), which will now have a global focus and which complements its offering of instruments of sustainable investment, with local and global options, being the only one in the market with this double offer.

The bank explained that it is a diversified portfolio of between 30 to 40 issuers, the new Global ESG Equity Fund (SAM-RVG) will replicate the investment strategy developed by Robeco in his successful background IS G living in Luxembourg, combining with the experience and talent of SAM Asset Management.

In July of last year, Santander México launched the first investment fund in equities with sustainable criteria in the country that includes companies only in Mexico; now him Global ESG Equity Fund (SAM-RVG), has an international focus and invests primarily in stocks of companies around the world that can achieve a high return on capital, a solid cash flow, with an attractive value and that meet criteria IS G.

In a statement, he explained that the fund was designed by SAM Asset Management, the investment fund manager of Santander Bank, and with the advice of Robeco, a world leader in sustainable investment, this fund has a global active management strategy, selecting high quality issuers with solid ESG standards with growth potential, and prioritizing the issuer’s performance over the region where it is located, which makes a relevant difference with respect to other funds available in the country.

The Global ESG Equity Fund “SAM-RVG” is now available to individuals and corporations, without a minimum investment in the Mexican market.

