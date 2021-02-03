Banco Santander lost 8,771 million euros in 2020, compared to the 6,515 million it earned in 2019, after increasing the provisions to face the coronavirus crisis and assuming an accounting deterioration of 12,173 million in the value of its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom , United States and Poland due to the economic crisis.

According to the information sent today to the Spanish market supervisor, the CNMV, excluding these accounting adjustments, ordinary profit stood at 5,081 million in 2020, 38% less than a year ago, “in line with the objective advanced in October” , according to the entity chaired by Ana Botín.

Regarding solvency, measured by the highest quality capital ratio CET1 fully loaded it rose to 12.34%, above the target range of 11-12%.

All the margins of the income statement show falls. The entity highlights that “despite the difficult environment, revenues remained in line with those of 2019 and profit before provisions rose 2% in constant euros”, that is, without applying the currency exchange rate.

With According to current macroeconomic forecasts, the goal for 2021 is to return to the cash dividend and distribute between 40 to 50% of profit, “subject to the recommendations of the sector regulator, the European Central Bank (ECB).”

After having paid 0.10 euros per share through new shares last November, the Santander board “intends to pay another 2.75 euro cents in cash per share corresponding to 2020,” the note says.