LaLiga begins to pick up pace and on the first week-long match of the championship there are very attractive games, after the thrashing seen in the previous one. The VAR continues to be in the spotlight.

Huesca – Atlético de Madrid

Los del Cholo visit a newly promoted after a thrashing and with their artillery ready to repeat it. Few options for the Huesca who will have many problems to beat the rojiblanca goal. Atlético’s victory with a clean sheet is interesting.

Real Madrid – Valladolid

The current champion returns to his fiefdom to face a Valladolid that does not know victory in three games. Defensive intensity in those of Pucela that can be worth if the white points are not successful. The locals are favorites but not by a landslide.

Seville – Levante

The fatigue after the final, with extra time, of the European Super Cup against Bayern could take its toll on Lopetegui’s men. Face a Levante with “El Comandante” Morales at the helm and who adds five goals in two games. Goals in both goals.

Celta – FC Barcelona

After the win in the league debut, Koeman and his team meet a Celta who has his great star in Aspas. Stopping Moaña’s can give the Catalans a high percentage of victory. Messi and Ansu Fati have to make a difference to achieve victory. Duel with goals.

Villarreal – Alaves

Villarreal must forget their win against Barça with a comfortable thunderstorm against Alavés who only added 1 point in 3 games. Local goals seem assured, although he has only added one victory from his two home games.

Eibar – Elche

To begin to clear up doubts, Mendilibar’s men must add the three points against a recently promoted one who debuted the category with a resounding defeat. The locals do not know the victory and only add one point and 2 goals in three games. Adjusted marker.

Athletic Club – Cádiz

Athletic receives a recently promoted one who already knows what it is to win on his return to the top flight. The locals debut in San Mamés and looking at last season’s numbers, they are favorites. Visitors are good at playing against. Goals in both goals.

