Very exciting day with clashes between the top six teams in the classification and that can cause changes in the top positions. Below there are also direct duels. Any result can happen this weekend!

Seville – FC Barcelona

The duel of the semifinal of the Cup that Sevilla beat by two goals to zero is repeated. It will be difficult for the Sevillians to keep a clean sheet again, so a game with goals in both goals is expected, with a very needy Barça.

Villarreal – At. Madrid

Two different dynamics are measured at the Estadio de La Cerámica. The locals closed their pass to the eighth of the Europa League and those of Cholo added two consecutive defeats, Levante and Chelsea. Goals in both goals in an open match.

Real Madrid – Real Sociedad

Those of Zidane seem not to notice the casualties and want to take advantage of the hypothetical puncture of the leader. Another duel with goals in both goals due to the need of the visitors to maintain their place in European positions.

Raise – Athletic Club

The two Cup semifinalists face each other before defining which of the two will be in the final of this season. Both coaches can save their best players, which can lead to a roundtrip duel with goals for both.

Eibar – Huesca

Visitors have the opportunity to leave the relegation places if they win in Ipurua. With Pacheta in command, the triumphs have come while Mendilibar has not just achieved a regularity in the results of his team. Short marker game and a lot of tension.

Alaves – Osasuna

The locals are more needy but the Navarrese cannot be neglected. The tie cannot be ruled out and although the two teams are in great need, it is not likely that there will be a bulky score. Lucas Pérez’s goals will be fundamental for Alavés.

Getafe – Valencia

Two teams that are going through the season without pain or glory. They need the points to avoid trouble in the final third of the season, but neither of them is particularly successful in front of goal. Match with few goals.

Celta – Valladolid

The good image of the celestial is not reflected in the results of the last days. It will be necessary to see how the pucelanos, a team that grows from defense, withstand the pressure of relegation and to tie Aspas short if they want to start something positive. Locals are favorites.

Cadiz – Betis

The visitors are struggling to get into Europe and cannot miss the opportunity against the second worst team in the category at home. The away goal is almost assured so the game can go to more than two goals.

Granada – Elche

We will have to see the wear of the Andalusians after their European match against Naples. With the rotations the Granada players lose potential, something that the new Elche can take advantage of, who has just won in his last game and can leave the relegation places. Duel with cards.

