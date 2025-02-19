Santander launches the PAC 2025 campaign, with an amount of 1,000 million euros of preconceived anticipation to a total of 61,000 clients. This campaign is focused on supporting the digitalization of farmers and livestock and advising them so that they can carry out a more sustainable agriculture and thus comply with European regulations.

Customers who anticipate aid for an amount equal to or greater than 2,500 euros will receive free subscription to the digital field notebook, which this year, as a novelty, Incorporates agricultural satellite telelinea key tool to know the state of the earth, improve fertilization, optimize irrigation and thus help improve production costs.

In addition, Santander supports its clients through The advice of the Bank Agronomist Team of Agronomists for a correct completion and selection of Eco-Scheme, with which to be able to perform a more sustainable agriculture.

In this way, the entity chaired by Ana Botín Make PAC days throughout Spain, in order to share the actuality of the sector and inform about all the news involved in European regulations.

In 2024, Santander financed the Spanish agri -food sector with 5,300 million euros, which represents an increase of 23% more than in the previous year. Companies bet on reinforcing their investment in R&D, with new machinery that includes GPS, field sensors to know the state of soil moisture or water needs, as well as research in new genetic varieties that adapt to the Climate change in order to make the most efficient, profitable and competitive farms.

In addition, last year, Atitlan and Santander signed an agreement for the creation of ATGRO, a global investment platform dedicated to the development of agricultural projects that started with a contribution of 200 million euros from the bank and another 50 million by Atitlan , although they hope to give entry to investors to reach an objective size greater than 500 million euros.

In 2024, Santander has participated in the most important agricultural events carried out throughout Spain in order to accompany and be close to the sector, transfer them the latest trends, challenges and opportunities for specialized professionals, as well as to support and boost their businesses .

In recent years, Santander has continued to reinforce its commitment to the agri -food sector with the remodeling of its offices and It already has 125 branches specialized in the agro business In Spain. These offices include a specific agricultural corner to serve farmers and ranchers through a specialist dedicated exclusively to this sector.