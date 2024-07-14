From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/14/2024 – 9:00

Banco Santander is holding two auctions with 273 properties in total in several states of Brazil. The events are being held by Di Biasi and Superbid Exchange, and will take place this Tuesday, the 16th, online.

The opportunities are for houses, apartments, land and commercial spaces and can reach up to 55% discount. The lots are located in the following states: Amazonas, Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Paraná, Pará, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, Sergipe and São Paulo.

At the Di Biasi auctionthe highlight is a high-standard residence in the Adalgisa neighborhood, in Osasco (SP), with a total area of ​​549.9 m², and an initial bid of R$1,450,000.00. Another highlight is an apartment located in the Turiaçu neighborhood, in the north zone of Rio de Janeiro/RJ, with a total constructed area of ​​49 m² and a minimum bid of R$46,872.00.

In the event organized by Superbid There are many opportunities for those who want a beach house on the coast of São Paulo. Prices range from R$130,000 for a 142 m² house in Mongaguá (41% below the appraisal) to R$790,000 for a 648 m² house in Caraguatatuba (40% below the appraisal).

Properties with outstanding property tax and condominium fees will have their debts paid off by the date of the auction. The Bank offers payment facilities, such as the use of FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) as part of the payment: for residential properties, financing is available for up to 80% of the value of the property, up to 420 months.