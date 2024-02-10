From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/10/2024 – 17:16

In partnership with Frazão Leilões, Banco Santander will hold on February 15th, at 11 am, an auction of properties located in the Center-West, Northeast, South and Southeast regions of Brazil. In total, there are 19 options between apartments and residential houses.

+Zuk and Itaú promote property auctions; action offers 33 spaces with different prices

The opportunities have attractive values ​​and reach a 51.26% discount, compared to the initial bid and market valuation. This is the case of an apartment in the city of Itajubá, in Minas Gerais. With a private area of ​​76.39 m², it has an initial bid of R$97,000.00 and an appraised value of R$199 thousand.

Another highlight is an apartment with 76.35 m² of private area located in Camaçari, Bahia. Valued at R$247 thousand, it has an opening bid of R$166 thousand, a discount of 32.79%.

Among the options for those looking for a property on the coast, a house in the city of Mongaguá, in São Paulo, with a built area of ​​72.3 m² is also a highlight. The initial bid is R$148 thousand, a discount of 32.73% compared to the appraised value of R$220 thousand.

Payment terms vary according to each property, being in cash or in installments with financing in up to 420 months.

Bids can now be placed via Frazão Leilões website and also through the portal Santander Real Estate.

The complete notice and detailed lot information are available on LINK.