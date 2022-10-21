





Banco Santander will dedicate Monday (24) to a series of real estate auctions on three different platforms.

These are residential and commercial properties with prices below the market and with auctions taking place at Mega Auctions, Sold Auctions and Auctions.

Mega Auctions

At Mega Auctions, 48 lots will be offered starting at 3 pm in the states of Alagoas, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Sergipe. Payment can be made in cash with the possibility of using the FGTS (only for unoccupied properties) as a down payment and financing of the remainder in up to 420 installments at a rate of 9.49% per year + TR.

One of the highlights is a farm with 513 square meters of built area in the city of Jarinu, in the interior of São Paulo, with an initial bid of R$ 735 thousand.

auctioned

For the auctioned, 45 Santander properties will also be auctioned starting at 3 pm. These are mostly residential lots, with initial bids between R$52,000 and R$1.25 million. A plot of 5,325 square meters in the city of Camaçari (BA) has the highest discount (63%), with an initial bid of R$ 250 thousand.

Sold Auctions

For the Sold Auctions, 44 properties will be for sale as of 3:30 pm. Of the available lots, 37 of them are residential and the bids have an initial value of R$ 48.6 thousand. Despite few offers, the highest discount offered is for a commercial property (73%), which belongs to a commercial room in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, with a bid of R$ 79.3 thousand.







