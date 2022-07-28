Santander announced this Thursday (28) that it had a net profit of 2.35 billion euros in the second quarter of 2022, a value 14% higher than the gain in the same period last year. The number came in line with the expectations of analysts polled by FactSet. In the same comparison, the revenue of the largest Spanish bank rose by 13% between April and June, to 12.81 billion euros. On the other hand, Santander’s net provisions for non-performing loans jumped 50% year-on-year in the quarter, to 2.63 billion euros. At around 4:05 am (GMT), Santander’s share was down 1.8% on the Madrid Stock Exchange. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.