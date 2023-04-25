Double reading for the results of Banco Santander in the first quarter. On the one hand, the entity remains in record numbers with a profit of 2,571 million euros between January and March. A figure that, however, is practically the same (barely 1% higher) than that registered a year ago.

One of the reasons that has stopped a greater increase in profit has been the tax on the sector that came into force on January 1 and that the entity has recorded in these accounts. In total, some 224 million euros (the figure corresponds to the payment for the entire year) without which the bank would have earned 10% more.

The increase in costs due to the inflationary environment and the higher provisions in some of its subsidiaries, such as the US and Brazil, have also contributed to this effect, which, however, maintains the entity’s accounts at historical figures for the first quarter.

“We have had a very good start to the year, with a year-on-year increase in revenue of 13% thanks to the strong growth in customers and volumes,” confirmed Ana Botín, president of Santander, in the statement sent to the National Market Commission of Securities (CNMV).

This double-digit increase in revenue -which made it possible to offset the 11% increase in costs in an inflationary environment- brought the gross margin to 13,922 million euros. The interest margin rose 17.4% to 10,396 million, highlighting the Spanish market, where it increased 46%.

In fact, the Spanish market was, together with Brazil, one of the main drivers of profit, with 466 million euros, 28% more. Revenues rose 26% favored by the strong growth of clients (more than 700,000), the interest margin and income from commissions in payments and wholesale banking.

For their part, deposits in Spain grew by 7% to 301,000 million, while loans fell by 3% due to early repayments.

No liquidity risk



Precisely, another of the metrics most followed by investors in this round of quarterly accounts is liquidity, after the banking shock in March that began with the fall of Silicon Valley Bank in the US. «Credit and deposits rose a 3% and 6%, respectively, “explained Botín.

Despite recent volatility, we expect to meet our targets by 2023 after achieving a 5% increase in tangible book value per share plus cash dividend per share since the start of the year. Our teams continue to support customers and generate value for shareholders,” said Botín.

At the end of the first quarter, the group’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which measures liquid assets against expected short-term cash outflows in a stress scenario, was 152%, while the funding ratio Net Stable Funding (NSFR), which measures the level of stable funding a bank has to cover loans maturing over a year, was 120%, in both cases well above the minimum requirements.

As of March 2023, the liquidity buffer, made up of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), exceeded 300,000 million euros, of which almost 200,000 million were in cash, which is equivalent to 20% of the deposit base. “85% of the bank’s deposits are from private clients and companies, and approximately 80% of individual deposits are insured with deposit guarantee systems,” the entity insists.