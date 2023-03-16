Santander and BBVA alert about malicious mail that seeks to defraud its users

This Wednesday, March 15, Santander bank usersin Mexico, reported multiple glitches within the appparticularly the Super Wallet part.

This modality is like a card but in a digital version that is within the bank’s app, with which you can make secure purchases on the internet, block or unlock plastic, as well as receive rewards when purchasing something.

However, this Wednesday Santander users began to report failures in the application, for which they asked the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) for help.

Since the morning, the bank’s customers have indicated that the app did not allow them to make transfers, inquiries or had errors when entering.

“I’m having problems with the Super Wallet app. When I log in, it immediately sends me an error notification and takes me out of the app. I can’t attach evidence because it won’t let me capture, but it shows: Error: You don’t have active products”, said one of the users.

Others asked if the digital card service was still active, since they could not access it.

Even some more appeared that they did not have activated products, so they could not make purchases online.

Until now, Santander continues to offer online help with reports of failures in the application. So they ask to contact them to present any anomaly in the service.