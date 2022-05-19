THE SUPERIOR COURT of Justice of Nuevo León confirmed a sentence against Santander to pay about 800 million dollars to the daughters of the founder of Grupo Alfa, Robert Garza Sada. A month ago, the Seventh Civil Unitary Chamber ratified the resolution of the First Collegiate Court of that state, which in May 2021 found the bank responsible for having violated a trust agreement. In it, Garza Sada deposited 36 million 700 thousand shares of the Monterrey conglomerate that he founded with his brother, Bernardo, titles that would be usufruct by his four children upon his death. We talk about Robert, Maria del Carmen, Gabriella Y Viviana Garza Delgado, of which the former improperly appropriated the assets, valued at nearly 1,632 million pesos. When Garza Sada died in August 2010, his daughters applied to the bank he runs Hector Grisi a detailed report of how the trust assets were integrated. From the beginning, the bank Ana Botin He opposed giving information to the beneficiaries of the testamentary trust, for which they sued the institution in the ordinary commercial way. Santander was demanded that, in its capacity as a trust, allow the Robert Garza Delgado illegally disposed of the trust property. Santander defended itself in court, arguing that it had acted in accordance with Garza Sada’s orders, showing simple copies of seven instruction letters. According to them, the businessman and father of the children in conflict allegedly authorized the transfer of most of the shares. to his firstborn son. However, as the second instance trial progressed, it was shown that the letters were apocryphal: Roberto junior had forged the signature of his own father to deprive his sisters. A year ago, the First Collegiate Court found Santander guilty of breach of the testamentary trust contract, to which his defense, the lawyers Xavier Quijano Y Javier Cortina, they challenged the 12-month longs. But a month ago the Seventh Chamber confirmed the bank’s responsibility and made the sentence final with the success of their counterparts, the litigants James War, Gerardo Montes and at the time Diego Fernandez de Cevallos, to pay those almost 800 million dollars. Right now, Quijano is looking for a minister from the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation to endorse the case, which, frankly, looks very difficult.

AT THE CLOSE OF this column continued the hearing in which the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and its head, Alejandro Gertz Manerosought to link the lawyers to the process Juan Antonio Araujo Rivapalacio, Cesar Omar Gonzalez Hernandez and Isaac Perez Rodriguez, for the crimes of criminal association, influence peddling and aggravated extortion. Also, the financial adviser David Gomez Arnau, for the crime of operations with resources of illicit origin. One piece of information that the accusing party kept until the time of the proceeding, around 11:30 in the morning yesterday, was the identity of the judge of the South Prison who would resolve the case. The togado turned out to be neither more nor less than Felipe de Jesus Delgadillo Padiernathe same one that Gertz Manero used to imprison on August 13, 2019 Rosario Oaks, using all kinds of tricks. Today we will know if the lawyers linked to the former legal adviser of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Julio Scherer Ibarra, they managed to avoid prison or not. But the fact that prevailed last night was the dilemma in which Judge Delgadillo was, since one of the defendants, criminal lawyer Araujo, along with Agustin Acostanow defender of Gómez Arnau, were the litigants who, 17 years ago, removed from the same South Prison a Rene Bejaranohusband Dolores Padierna, the aunt of the judge, now, of Araujo, González, Pérez and Gómez. Bejarano went to jail for the video where he is seen extorting the businessman Carlos Smoked. One of the operators of that political coup that they dealt to the then leaders of the PRD and to López Obrador himself turned out to be the lawyer Juan Collado, imprisoned and who is now about to put his colleagues in jail. Turns that gives life.

THE CONTRACT THAT signed by Santiago Nieto was with the US law firms of Kevin A Malone, Carlos Acevedo Y Kelley B Steward. The agreement was made in accordance with the international lawsuit that in September 2021 the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) promoted in the Court of Miami, Florida, against the former Secretary of Public Security, GEnaro Garcia Luna. With it, the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador intends to recover assets for 250 million dollars related to the money laundering crimes of the former government official of Felipe Calderon. What Nieto did is something similar to what Marcelo Ebrard legal action against North American armories. The foreign lawyers of the FIU based their claim on the concepts of conspiracy and unjust enrichment of the Florida Rich Law, for which they request restitution to the affected party, in this case the Mexican treasury, of the resources of 39 companies and trusts with operations in that city. The hearing, as established by the Judge William Thomas, is scheduled for May 8, 2023. Until now, 30% of the recovery cannot be paid because nothing has been paid either. The point is that the new head of the FIU, Paul Gomezwants to recognize that agreement that his predecessor left him.

AS IF THE brothers Eustace, Gerardo Y Jose Ignacio de Nicholas not have enough with the complaint promoted by Bancomext, which runs Luis Antonio Ramirez, for an old debt of 456 million pesos, it turns out that a labor creditor has just sued the bankruptcy of Renovadora Homex. It was last April 25 when it was requested and the First District Judge in matters of Commercial Bankruptcy, Olga Borja CardenasHe admitted it yesterday. Curious about everything that is happening around these businessmen who had their heyday in the six-year terms of Vincent Fox and especially with Felipe Calderon. In 2015 they had already reached a financial restructuring.

BETWEEN THE TELEVISION STATIONS in the United States there is surprise with the ratings of the last two days. The production of Televisa on Vicente Fernandez, “The Last King”, was the most watched program in the entire American Union, surpassing the powerful networks such as ABC and NBC. This shows the importance of Hispanics in the country of stars and stripes and how important it has been for Univisión to merge with Televisa, which commands Alfonso of Angoitia Y Bernard Gomez. These are results that had never happened on American television and that have surprised even the prestigious audience measurement firm Ibope Nielsen.