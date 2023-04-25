SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Santander Brasil had a net profit of 2.14 billion reais in the first quarter, 46.6% below the result obtained a year earlier, the bank said on Tuesday.

Performance was affected in part by higher bad debt provisions. The bank reported that the gross income from bad debts totaled 11 billion reais in the first quarter, an increase of 49.4% in the quarter and 138.5% in the year, “increased by a balance sheet reinforcement of 4.2 billion carried out in the quarter”.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 1.83 billion reais for Santander Brasil in the first quarter, according to data from Refinitiv.