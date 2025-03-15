Santander Bank Face to the Gender Gap: His commitment to female employment in Technology

In recent years there have been significant steps in the search for the Effective gender equality. Especially in the work environmentwhere important achievements have been achieved. Society has been transformed over the years causing necessary changes in the work areas and that the woman occupies a more relevant professional space. A progress that has been greatly promoted by the commitment of companies to set gender equality as a priority.

Under this parameter of equal search, Inclusive culture has become a strategic axis of the corporate culture of Banco Santander, through which it encourages a culture based on merit, equal opportunities and inclusion. That is why the entity is committed to promoting an inclusive work environment where all people are in equal opportunities to grow and develop.

In this sense, one of Banco Santander’s firmer bets is closely related to the technological sector, where, according to UNESCO data, only 11% of managerial positions are occupied by women. With the aim of expanding this figure, the entity has focused on attracting female talent to professional occupations known as Stemacronym in English of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

To do this, Banco Santander carries out different initiatives in the countries in which it is present, developing local and international projects to promote the promotion of careers professionals of women inside and outside the group, with special interest in the Development of Digital Competencies. The challenge for the entity is to attract female talent with technological profile relying on training as an indispensable piece.

With this objective always in mind, the entity launched, in 2020, Be tech! with Santander. The main objective of this program is to attract and hire the best talents in the field of technology and innovation with the aim of turning Santander into the best open platform of financial services and accelerating its digital and technological transformation.

To achieve this, the entity seeks professionals with digital and technological profiles in areas such as CloudCybersecurity, Data, DevsecopsArtificial intelligence, development of SoftwareBusiness Architecture and Product Management. This program has expanded globally, reaching different countries where the bank has a presence, such as Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom or the United States, thus supporting Santander’s global business strategy.

Be tech! with Santander Focus on the initiative Women in Techa community formed by women from the company itself, whose objective is to promote female leadership and claim their work in the Stem world and is already recognized as an example in the struggle for gender equality.

Women in Tech It has been built through an extensive program of activities and meetings, the most important of them called The Future of Women in Tech Summit. In its latest edition, last September, it brought together more than 2,000 IT professionals to discuss the impact of gender diversity that generative artificial intelligence has in an event that served to make visible and speak No filters on the existing gap.





In this context, the project stands out Girls Digital Clubin which, to promote the interest of adolescents in Stem races, professionals from the Santander technology and operations area mentorize the 126 girls who have participated in their first edition. With the support of 55 workers from the entity, for four months, girls learned to program already develop mobile applications and artificial intelligence models with a social purpose.

Another example of a firm commitment to gender equality and diversity is Santander W50, An international program in which more than 800 professionals have participated and whose main objective is to offer high performance training to 50 women who occupy senior management positions in companies in any sector, providing them with the necessary tools to strengthen and polish their own leadership style.