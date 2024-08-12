From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/08/2024 – 15:20

On Tuesday, the 13th, starting at 11:30 am, Banco Santander, in partnership with Biasi Leilões, will hold an auction with 193 properties in 16 states. Buyers will have the opportunity to purchase houses, apartments, plots and commercial properties.

The properties are located in the states of Acre, Alagoas, Bahia, Ceara, Federal District, Goias, Maranhao, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Pernambuco, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

Among the highlights of the auction is a high-end apartment in the Jardim Fonte do Morumbi neighborhood in São Paulo, with 373.7 m2 of built area, and an initial bid of R$1,187,858.00. Another highlight is a plot of land located in Ponta Grossa/PR, with 1000 m2 of built area, with a minimum bid of R$44,640.00.

Santander offers the option of paying in cash without a discount, or through real estate financing in up to 420 months, with a minimum down payment of 20% of the purchase value, only for properties over R$90,000.00, including commercial and residential lots. For land, payment can only be made in cash. All properties will have their property tax and condominium fees paid by the bank by the date of the auction.

Those interested in participating in the auction must register in advance on the Biasi Leilões website to place their bids. More information about the auction, including the full list of available properties and the notice, can be found on the official Biasi Leilões website: www.biasileiloes.com.br.

SERVICE:

Santander Real Estate Fair

Date and time: 08/13/2024, at 11:30 am.

Number of properties: 193

Regions: AC,. AL, BA, CE, DF, GO, MA, MT, MS, MG, RN, RJ, PA, PE, SC and SP

Bids: between R$ 44,640.00 and R$ 1,187,858.00

Location: Online, official website of Biasi Leilões.

Payment terms: In cash in a single installment, or via real estate financing through Santander (with a minimum deposit of 20% of the purchase value).

Auction page: https://www.biasileiloes.com.br/leilao/3657/leilao-de-178-imoveis-residênios-comerciais-e-terrenos-em-diversos-estados-do-brasil-imperdivel-confira-e-aproveite? page=1